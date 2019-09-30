What's up on the European data slate this am?

Europe





In overnight trading NZD down on low business confidence, data. The European session is pretty busy with a number of data points coming up





0600BST: Japan Housing starts

0700BST; German retail sales

0800BST : Saxony (German region) CPI

0855BST: German unemployment change

0900BST: CHF sight deposits (Switzerland)

0900BST: Remaining German regions CPI

0930BST: UK GDP and mortage applications

1000BST: Eurozone unemployment rate and German retail sales

1300BST: German (overall CPI)





The main data point that I am expecting is the German CPI. I expect the Saxony reading at 0800BST to give the most potential impact on the EUR as it is the largest German region, so that is one to keep on the radar and look out for if you are trading the Euro.