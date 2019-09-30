What's up on the European data slate this am?
Europe
In overnight trading NZD down on low business confidence, data. The European session is pretty busy with a number of data points coming up
0600BST: Japan Housing starts
0700BST; German retail sales
0800BST : Saxony (German region) CPI
0855BST: German unemployment change
0900BST: CHF sight deposits (Switzerland)
0900BST: Remaining German regions CPI
0930BST: UK GDP and mortage applications
1000BST: Eurozone unemployment rate and German retail sales
1300BST: German (overall CPI)
The main data point that I am expecting is the German CPI. I expect the Saxony reading at 0800BST to give the most potential impact on the EUR as it is the largest German region, so that is one to keep on the radar and look out for if you are trading the Euro.