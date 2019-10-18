Japan finance minister Aso: When Japan needs economic support, we are ready to take fiscal measures flexibly

Japanese fin min Aso comments:

  • global economy likely to pick up toward next year but downside risks, such as geopolitical ones, remain high
  • told G20 Japan has taken sufficient steps to mitigate pain from oct sales tax hike
  • No discussion now among G20 nations to take coordinated, immediate action to fend off shock
  • Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is right in saying global growth pickup timing likely to be delayed
  • Japan's economic woes cannot be fixed by monetary policy alone, coordination with fiscal policy needed
  • When Japan needs economic support, we are ready to take fiscal measures flexibly
  • told G20 Japan's economy likely to sustain moderate recovery driven mainly by domestic demand



