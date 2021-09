Yesterday Evergrande made its well-received announcement of payment on a bond issue just prior to Chinese stock markets opening:

There is a USD payment due today also, $86m, the 'but' on this is there is a 30 day period of grace.





If there is good news to come from EV today I suspect it'll be once again just prior to lock market opening time, nothing suspicious, right? Bad news though, if it comes, will likely be after.





Check these out too:'