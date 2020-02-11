When to expect results of the New Hampshire primary
Bernie Sanders expected to score win
Bernie Sanders is on track to win today's Democratic primary contest in New Hampshire with polls showing him at just under 30% compared to Buttigieg at 21%, Klobuchar at 12% and Biden/Warren at 11%.
State polls close at 7 pm or 8 pm depending on the location and shortly after 8 pm ET (0100 GMT), expect the Associate Press to report on a winner. Note that it could take longer if it's close.
If the polls are close to what's expected, a Sanders win won't be a surprise. The spot to watch will be Biden as his campaign loses momentum. He also trails Sanders about 24% to 20% in national polls. His donors are said to be losing enthusiasm and the establishment is weighing other candidates, including Klubuchar and Bloomberg.
The next two primaries are Nevada on Feb 22 -- Sanders is favored to win -- and South Carolina which was seen as a Biden state but he's now been surpassed by Sanders. Note the fall from Biden at PredictIt for South Carolina:
The big date to circle on the calendar is 'Super Tuesday', March 3, when 14 states hold primaries.