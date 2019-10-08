Where are we with Brexit this am?

The GBP is under pressure this am on earlier reports that UK Downing Street believe that negotiations will probably break down this week. According to The Spectator's James Forsyth Irish PM Varadkar no longer wants to talk. This means that Merkel and Macron will not push Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier unless Barnier says it wants to negotiate.
UK and EU negotiators are meeting this a according to Buzzfeeds Nardelli who added that there have not been signiifanct developments on the declaration outlining the future relationship