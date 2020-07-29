Where is the market as Powell begins presser

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Gold higher, yields mixed, stocks higher, Dollar lower

  • EURUSD 1.1791, +75 pips
  • GBPUSD 1.3000, +71 pips
  • USDJPY 104.86, -23 pips
  • USDCHF 0.9125, -54 pips
  • USDCAD 1.3348, -32 pips
  • AUDUSD 0.7189, +31 pips
  • NZDUSD 0.6671, +10 pips
In the precious metals
  • Gold $1968.27, plus $9.84
  • Silver $24.38, -1.3 cents
In the US stock market:
  • S&P index 3254.82, +36.38 points
  • NASDAQ index 10540.52, +138 points
  • Dow 26505.80, +126.5 points
US yields:
  • 2 year 0.1289%, -0.9 basis points
  • 5 year 0.256%, -0.7 basis points
  • 10 year 0.585%, +0.6 basis points
  • 30 year 1.2475%, +3.0 basis points

