Where is the market as Powell begins presser
Gold higher, yields mixed, stocks higher, Dollar lower
- EURUSD 1.1791, +75 pips
- GBPUSD 1.3000, +71 pips
- USDJPY 104.86, -23 pips
- USDCHF 0.9125, -54 pips
- USDCAD 1.3348, -32 pips
- AUDUSD 0.7189, +31 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6671, +10 pips
In the precious metals
- Gold $1968.27, plus $9.84
- Silver $24.38, -1.3 cents
In the US stock market:
- S&P index 3254.82, +36.38 points
- NASDAQ index 10540.52, +138 points
- Dow 26505.80, +126.5 points
US yields:
- 2 year 0.1289%, -0.9 basis points
- 5 year 0.256%, -0.7 basis points
- 10 year 0.585%, +0.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.2475%, +3.0 basis points