Where to for GBP with the UK election on Thursday? Scenario analysis.

A rundown of scenarios via Deutsche Bank on the 12 December election in the UK.



In the bullet points, the short term impact is first, followed by the medium-term.





Conservative majority between of greater than 30 seats:

Short-term: Moderately bullish, sterling to rally 1-3% initially

Medium-term: Sterling outlook contingent on government's approach to Brexit and transition period in H1 2020. A pivot on transition period extension would see further sterling gains (5-8%)



Conservative majority between of 0 (sic) - 30 seats:



Mostly priced, sterling to rally 1-2%

Sterling outlook contingent on government's approach to Brexit and transition period in H1 2020 but greater uncertainty about ability of government to u-turn on transition period

Conservative minority government with DUP or Brexit Party support

Bearish, sterling to fall 3-5% initially

Bearish on basis that chance of no deal Brexit by end of January Increases considerably

Conservative minority government with Liberal Democrat support Bullish, sterling to rally 2-4% initially

Potentially very bullish if price of minority government support is second referendum, with eurosceptic Conservative MPs marginalised

Labour minority government with SNP, Liberal Democrat, other parties Bearish sterling to fall 2-4% initially

Sterling to reverse initial sell-off and rally if second Brexit referendum delivered, fiscal policy becomes more expansionary and Labour party business policies are moderated

Labour minority government with SNP Bearish sterling to fall 2-4% initially

Lower confidence that Labour business policies constrained, and prospect of second Scottish independence referendum offset positives from Brexit and fiscal stimulus. Neutral

Labour majority Bearish sterling to fall 3-5% initially

Market will await execution of Labour Party policy platform on Brexit and business policies. Difficult to be structurally bearish given fiscal policy if BoE mandate unchanged





