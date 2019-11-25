Where to for gold? Here's a projection to 1600 next year.

Collating some comments from UBS on their outlook forecast for gold next year.

Currently:

Gold continues to trade below its 100-day and 50-day moving averages

struggling to break through.

a holding pattern for now, waiting for the next set of catalysts

What to watch:

How economic data plays out - particularly in the US

as well as news flow on US/China trade talks

ultimately it matters how all this feeds through to Fed policy and rates

For ahead:

ongoing consolidation in the market is healthy

creating room for further gains

and likely also easing some of the persistent concerns on positioning

uncertainty likely to persist

rates likely to stay low

can trade through $1600 in 2020

$1550 over the next three months









