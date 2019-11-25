Where to for gold? Here's a projection to 1600 next year.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Collating some comments from UBS on their outlook forecast for gold next year.

Currently:
  • Gold continues to trade below its 100-day and 50-day moving averages
  • struggling to break through. 
  • a holding pattern for now, waiting for the next set of catalysts
What to watch:
  • How economic data plays out - particularly in the US
  • as well as news flow on US/China trade talks
  • ultimately it matters how all this feeds through to Fed policy and rates
For ahead:
ongoing consolidation in the market is healthy
  • creating room for further gains
  • and likely also easing some of the persistent concerns on positioning
uncertainty likely to persist
  • rates likely to stay low
can trade through $1600 in 2020
  • $1550 over the next three months
Collating some comments from UBS on their outlook forecast for gold next year.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose