Where to for the USD, AUD, JPY on the US NFP report

I posted a preview of the nonfarm payroll report from TD earlier here (yes, despite the headline it includes the TD forecast):

TD add their thoughts on where to for those 3 currencies above:

The USD has remained confined to tight ranges against most G10 currencies, but risks of a stronger dollar have edged up in recent days. Much will depend, however, on this month's jobs report.

Our base case for a softer reading is likely to keep a lid on USD upside against the majors, but an unexpected upside surprise would likely attract renewed interest to cover latent USD shorts.

If confirmed, our 500K estimate would likely be seen as a disappointment to those looking for a rebound from April's lacklustre report. Here, AUD and JPY stand out to us as likely candidates for a positive move as our reading of positioning and valuation currently looks more constructive here.





