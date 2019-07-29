Which economies have been surprisingly strong and weak

Here's a hint on why the pound has underperformed

The economic surprise index from Citi is a great gauge on what economies have been beating expectations consistently and which ones have been missing.







In May, the Citi index was above +60 at one point but it cratered down to -75 three weeks ago before a slight recovery in the past few weeks, in part because of falling expectations.





The flipside is that Canada continues to outperform. The loonie has lost a bit of momentum in the past week on USD strength but economists continue to doubt the case for sustained outperformance. The consensus is still for just 1.4% growth this year and I think some marginal money is waiting for the October election.





Japan is also interesting near the top of the list. The government downgraded the 2019 growth forecast to +0.9% from +1.3%. That's still above the +0.7% consensus. They also see 1.2% compared to +0.5% next year.







There is a sales tax hike due in October and that will dampen growth but even at +0.7 or 0.9%, the outlook is less bad relatively compared to Germany or the UK, who could be going into recession if trade or Brexit risks sour.

