Which one of the two will flinch more? The dollar or the euro?

BNP Paribas argues that the dollar will react more negatively to the Fed than the euro will to the ECB ahead of key decisions this month





The firm's head of macro quant and derivative strategy, Michael Sneyd, says that they are bearish on the euro but that is against the likes of the yen. As for EUR/USD, they are actually bullish on the pair as they argue that the greenback is likely to react more unfavourably to the Fed than the euro would to the ECB's dovish shift.





The interview above also outlines the firm's expectations ahead of next week's ECB meeting as they see the central bank prepping markets for additional stimulus to be introduced in the coming months by changing its forward guidance.





They then see the ECB cutting its deposit facility rate by 20 bps before the end of the year (first move in September) with the introduction of tiering and reintroduction of QE to also follow over the next few months.





Ultimately, this brings us back to a question of yields and if Treasuries will respond more profoundly to a dovish Fed than European bonds will to the ECB.



