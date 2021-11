Adam posted on this Wednesday US time:

In very brief:

Thursday:

New York Stock Exchange closed and the CME Globex is closed from 1 pm ET to 6 pm ET. On Friday On Friday

early close for the NYSE at 1 pm ET. SIFMA recommends no bond trading on Thursday and a 2 pm ET close on Friday.



SIFMA recommends no bond trading on Thursday and a 2 pm ET close on Friday.

What training that does occur will be in much thinner liquidity conditions than normal.





Still, things could be worse: