While we await the yuan fixing - coronavirus reports from China show it ain't going away

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

So far the pneumonia outbreak causing disease does not appear to be as bad as the SARS virus a few years ago (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome killed almost 800 people).

Which is good. Nevertheless confirmed cases are rising and little is known about how its spreading. Little is known about it full stop.

Reports of nearly 200 infected in Wuhan, China. Cases have also been reported. Cases have also been reported in Beijing and Guangdong, and further afield in Thailand and Japan. 

Keep an eye on this. 


ForexLive
