White House adviser Deese says Biden aims to equalize treatment of ordinary income and capital gains for top earners

Comments from White House adviser Brian Deese





Deese confirms Biden will propose changes to capital gains tax for those who make more than $1 million

Deese says change will only affect 0.3% of taxpayers

Plan to treat capital gains as wages for top earners

There is no evidence of a significant impact of capital gains rates on long term investment

A headline crossed that said Biden aims to equalize the treatment of gains and income but I believe it was in context. So the change is only on earnings above $1m.

