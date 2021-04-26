White House adviser Deese says Biden aims to equalize treatment of ordinary income and capital gains for top earners
Comments from White House adviser Brian Deese
- Deese confirms Biden will propose changes to capital gains tax for those who make more than $1 million
- Deese says change will only affect 0.3% of taxpayers
- Plan to treat capital gains as wages for top earners
- There is no evidence of a significant impact of capital gains rates on long term investment
A headline crossed that said Biden aims to equalize the treatment of gains and income but I believe it was in context. So the change is only on earnings above $1m.