White House Advisor Kudlow: Keeping interest rates at 0 for 2 years is good news

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow (and chief cheerleader) on FoxBusiness

The White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is on FOXBusiness and as said that:
  • keeping interest rates at 0 for 2 years is good news
  • Growth in new virus cases, fatalities flattened out
  • paycheck protection program for small businesses is leading directly to improvement in jobs
  • White House is always talking with leaders of House and Senate on progrowth economic stimulus plan
  • stock markets may be having a rough day but still performing better than March lows

