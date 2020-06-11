White House Advisor Kudlow: Keeping interest rates at 0 for 2 years is good news
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow (and chief cheerleader) on FoxBusiness
The White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is on FOXBusiness and as said that:
- keeping interest rates at 0 for 2 years is good news
- Growth in new virus cases, fatalities flattened out
- paycheck protection program for small businesses is leading directly to improvement in jobs
- White House is always talking with leaders of House and Senate on progrowth economic stimulus plan
- stock markets may be having a rough day but still performing better than March lows