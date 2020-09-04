Reuters reports on the matter, citing a document from the White House





It is reported that the US has asked all government agencies for details of any funding that either supports or counters China and its business practices, amid escalating tensions between the two countries.





The White House Office of Management and Budget is said to have asked US agencies for data on "federal funding that aids or supports China, or that directly or indirectly counters China's unfair competition and malign activities and influence globally".





The deadline to submit such data is reported to be by 21 September.

That said, there is no specific mention on how the data or information gathered will be put to use but one can guess how that may play out considering how relations are developing between the two countries at this point in time.







