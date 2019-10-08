White House blocks key figure from testifying in impeachment hearings today

More fighting in Washington



The White House has blocked Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, from speaking at a deposition scheduled a few hours from now.





Sondland was at the centre of efforts to coax Ukraine into announcing an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for military aid and a visit to the White House.





The New York Times reports the story and says that "House Democrats have repeatedly warned that if the administration tries to interfere with their investigation, it will be construed as obstruction, a charge they see as potentially worthy of impeachment."

