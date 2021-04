2022 discretionary budget is $1.52T, up 8.4% from FY 2021

Budget excludes emergency and other non-base funding

Non-defense up 16%, Defense up 1.7%

Expects to submit full budget to Congress in late Spring

There is a global race to spend as much as possible and the bond market doesn't care. Policymakers have discovered the magic money tree and it will continue until it ends. I suspect it will be awhile.