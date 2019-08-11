Former (Trump) White House communications director says Trump may need to be replaced for 2020

LOL @ The Mooch. Anthony Scaramucci was President Trump's communications director for 11 days

Says Republicans may need to pick a different candidate in 2020

Axios reports on Sunday comment from The Mooch:

compared Trump to a melting nuclear reactor

said he may support a Republican challenger to Trump

"We are now in the early episodes of 'Chernobyl' on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process"

"A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020."





Dunno if this is what is moving yen higher. But politics is seemingly outweighing everything else lately!












