Former (Trump) White House communications director says Trump may need to be replaced for 2020
LOL @ The Mooch. Anthony Scaramucci was President Trump's communications director for 11 days
Says Republicans may need to pick a different candidate in 2020
Axios reports on Sunday comment from The Mooch:
- compared Trump to a melting nuclear reactor
- said he may support a Republican challenger to Trump
- "We are now in the early episodes of 'Chernobyl' on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process"
"A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020."
Dunno if this is what is moving yen higher. But politics is seemingly outweighing everything else lately!