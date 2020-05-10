White House, Congress in new talks about even more coronavirus economic relief measures

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
AUD/USD falls to fresh session lows under 0.6500, closes in on key near-term levels
-
Gold eases under $1,700 as sellers wrestle back near-term control
-
Cable falls to session lows as sellers seize near-term control again
-
Dollar keeps a little firmer on the session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
German chancellor Merkel: Court ruling on ECB has 'great importance'
-
Euro exchange rate has insignificant impact on headline inflation, ECB research shows
-
SNB announces expansion of its virus refinancing facility
-
ECB's Schnabel: We are fully committed to countering diverging spreads
-
ECB's Schnabel: ECB stands ready to adjust size and duration of PEPP