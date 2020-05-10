White House, Congress in new talks about even more coronavirus economic relief measures

Following the epic job loss numbers reported out of the US on Friday there are fresh talks in the US about further stimulus measures for the economy.

The NFP from Friday ICYMI:

Further aid being discusses:

money to states to cover massive outlays in response to the pandemic

food aid direct to people

and more





US House Democrats are moving for further measures this week. The Republican Seante and White HOuse are draggin their their feet, not in any hurry to assist furher.





Meanwhile, Trump has said, in a tweet, he'll provide food aid:

"The USA will be purchasing, from our farmers, ranchers & specialty crop growers, 3 billion dollars worth of dairy, meat & produce for food lines & kitchens"
















