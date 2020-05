As per the New York Times

the New York Times is reporting that Trump administration officials are telling members and staff of the coronavirus task force at the White House plans to wind down the operation in coming weeks despite growing evidence at the crisis is were waging on.







According to the report the taskforces winding down as the White House moves toward phase 1 of Pres. Trump's plan to open up the country. The focus will now be on therapeutics, vaccine development and testing.