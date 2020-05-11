White House directs West Wing staff to wear masks at all times

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

That's leading the way....

The what has has directed the West Wing staff to wear masks at all times. This comes after 2 White House staffers came down with the coronavirus last week including Pres. Trump's valet and Vice Pres. Pence's press secretary.

A memo to White House staff also urges staff to restrict in-person visits (what a novel idea).

The administration has been criticized for not leading the way with regard to everything from social distancing to wearing of masks.  

The recent infections prove they are not immune.  

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose