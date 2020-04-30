White House economic advisor: Expects unemployment rate at 19%

That's a little higher than expectations

White House economic advisor Hassett is on FOXNews saying:



expects April jobs report to show unemployment rate at around 19%



economy could potentially be turned right back on if coronavirus is under control soon



White House it should have better ideas soon if more stimulus for economy needed

The 19% level is a bit high compared to market expectations. The meeting estimate as per Bloomberg is 16.3%. The average is 15.12% with a high estimate of 22%.





Does he know something or is he sandbagging hoping that the number is better, or does he not know.

