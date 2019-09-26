White House economic advisor Kudlow: China moves in have been very positive

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Kudlow speaking on Fox business

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking to FOXBusiness and says:
  • China's moves in commodity markets in recent days have been very positive
  • China trade deal wouldn't require congressional approval
  • Not writing off idea of house USMCA vote in fall
  • Recent Chinese soybean bias bodes well for trade talks
  • Is highly suspicious of whistleblower statements
Earlier today there was a report saying US unlikely to extend Huawei waiver. That headline sent the major stock indices lower. The NASDAQ composite index fell to 7991. The current prices back up to 8011.  That is still down -65 points on the day.

The White House spin is on with a go-to guy. 
