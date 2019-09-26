White House economic advisor Kudlow: China moves in have been very positive

Kudlow speaking on Fox business









White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking to FOXBusiness and says:

China's moves in commodity markets in recent days have been very positive

China trade deal wouldn't require congressional approval

Not writing off idea of house USMCA vote in fall

Recent Chinese soybean bias bodes well for trade talks

Is highly suspicious of whistleblower statements



The White House spin is on with a go-to guy.



ForexLive The White House spin is on with a go-to guy.

Earlier today there was a report saying US unlikely to extend Huawei waiver. That headline sent the major stock indices lower. The NASDAQ composite index fell to 7991. The current prices back up to 8011. That is still down -65 points on the day.