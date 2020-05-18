White House economic advisor Kudlow: States reopening is a big plus
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow
- States reopening is a big plus, see it in markets
- Liability protections to be a key part of the next package
- He thinks that things are starting to turn
- Demand for housing and gasoline, Apple mobility index are looking better
Meanwhile another White House economic advisor asset is saying:
- credit card data going up
- number of businesses open in the US skyrocketing
- things moving forward faster than he thought would happen