White House economic advisor Kudlow: States reopening is a big plus

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow

  • States reopening is a big plus, see it in markets
  • Liability protections to be a key part of the next package
  • He thinks that things are starting to turn
  • Demand for housing and gasoline, Apple mobility index are looking better
  • He thinks things are starting to turn in terms of the US economy
Meanwhile another White House economic advisor asset is saying:
  • credit card data going up
  • number of businesses open in the US skyrocketing
  • things moving forward faster than he thought would happen
