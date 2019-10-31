White House Europe advisor will tell impeachment inquiry Trump appeared to seek quid pro quo

White House insider to testify today





Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on President Donald Trump's National Security Council announced yesterday that he was quitting his job.







Today, he will testify that Trump appeared to seeking a quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine, according to a breaking report from the Washington Post.







It will corroborate some of the things we've heard before but he's the highest-ranked White House insider to testify 'against' the President so far.



Why it's important is because Morrison is an ally of former national security adviser John Bolton. If Bolton testifies against Trump that would be a major domino to fall.

