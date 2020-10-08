White House Farah: Trump wants skinny coronavirus relief bill

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House spokesperson Farah speaking

White House spokesperson Farah (taking over for Kylie McEnaney it seems), is saying:
  • Pres. Trump wants skinny coronavirus relief bill
  • Won't say when Pres. Trump's last negative test was, but says Dr. Conley will have a medical report later on Thursday.
  • Expects there will be a 2nd US presidential debate, but it will happen in person

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose