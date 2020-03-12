White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified

Reuters reports on the move that is "an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government's response to the contagion"

citing "four Trump administration officials"

Dozens of classified discussions about such topics as the scope of infections, quarantines and travel restrictions have been held since mid-January in a high-security meeting room at the Department of Health & Human Services

The sources said the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on security issues, ordered the classification. "This came directly from the White House," one official said.














