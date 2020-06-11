White House Hassett: July would be a good time for the next aid package

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Meanwhile Dow it's extends declines to -6%

The White House Hassett is on the wires saying that :
  • July would be a good time for the next aid package
  • Trump supports tourism tax credit, details not final
  • spoke with the Democrats this week on more virus aid
Meanwhile the Dow industrial average has asked extended its low to -6% (currently -5.82%). The S&P index has reached 3019.45. That is getting closer and closer to the 200 day moving average at 3013.20.
