White House Hassett: July would be a good time for the next aid package
Meanwhile Dow it's extends declines to -6%
The White House Hassett is on the wires saying that :
- July would be a good time for the next aid package
- Trump supports tourism tax credit, details not final
- spoke with the Democrats this week on more virus aid
Meanwhile the Dow industrial average has asked extended its low to -6% (currently -5.82%). The S&P index has reached 3019.45. That is getting closer and closer to the 200 day moving average at 3013.20.