White House in 'deep discussions' on +$1 trillion stimulus package

Congress to be part of discussions

There's nothing concrete on this coming until July but it's an important narrative on the easy-money side. The over-under on the stimulus has been around $1 trillion for awhile.





Today's report from Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says the White House is in 'deep discussions' about +$1 trillion in spending.







"Infrastructure likely part of bill. Other measures: State aid; liability protection; unemployment extension. Administration also pushing "return to work incentives," he tweeted





Obviously, the White House is only one party in the discussions. The trick will be getting the House and Senate on board. The above wish-list sounds awfully expensive.There's talk that states alone need $1 trillion.

