White House is considering appointing a coronavirus czar

According to politico, the White House is considering appointing of coronavirus czar to coordinate response. Yesterday, Larry Kudlow was on CNBC and doing the rounds saying things were under control United States, whereas the CDC held a press conference saying to prepared for an outbreak.







Pres. Trump is getting antsy with the stock market decline and tweeted today criticism of the fake news for making "the Caronavirus look as bad as possible".











Meanwhile earlier today the US State Department has issued a travel advisory on Italy, urging citizens to exercise increase caution as a result of the corona virus.