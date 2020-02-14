White House is considering tax incentives for more Americans to buy stocks - report

CNBC report

This has a low-percentage chance of ever happening but between this and zero-fee trading, the stock market is going to turn into a proper bucket shop.







The proposal, one of many new tax cuts under consideration, would see a portion of household income treated as tax-free for the purposes of investing outside a traditional 401(k). Under one scenario, a household earning up to $200,000 could invest $10,000 on a tax-free basis, although officials noted these numbers are fluid.

These details are vague but this sounds more like a cut on capital gains.

