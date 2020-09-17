White House is Meadows: Last spoke with Pelosi on Wednesday

Trump administration to meet with airline executives today





White House officials are also speaking with the beleaguered airline industry were looking for grants as they continue to struggle with the coronavirus fallout.







On Oracle/Tik Tok deal, Meadows said if Oracle just repackaging, deal will meet its goals. Pres. Trump is expecting to rule on TikTok deal in the next 24 – 36 hours (according to CNBC).

Pres. Trump has been pushing Senate Republicans to work toward the $1.5 trillion stimulus package. White House Meadows last spoke with Pelosi yesterday. He says there are no plan talks with Pelosi or Schumer scheduled.