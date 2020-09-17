White House is Meadows: Last spoke with Pelosi on Wednesday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump administration to meet with airline executives today

Pres. Trump has been pushing Senate Republicans to work toward the $1.5 trillion stimulus package. White House Meadows last spoke with Pelosi yesterday. He says there are no plan talks with Pelosi or Schumer scheduled.

White House officials are also speaking with the beleaguered airline industry were looking for grants as they continue to struggle with the coronavirus fallout.

On Oracle/Tik Tok deal, Meadows said if Oracle just repackaging, deal will meet its goals. Pres. Trump is expecting to rule on TikTok deal in the next 24 – 36 hours (according to CNBC).
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose