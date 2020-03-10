White House economic adviser Kudlow says still working on the coronavirus economic package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Kudlow promoting the payroll tax cut proposal, says Trump would like it to last to year end

  • Still working on the package
  • will outline more details in the near future



