White House Kudlow says there is a housing boom
Larry Kudlow White House economic advisor speaking
- There is a housing boom expected to continue (despite the weaker data today)
- strongly believes it is a self-sustaining V shape recovery
- Pres. Trump is looking at all the options for the Tik-Tok deal (there is lots of push back from the White House staff on the Oracle proposal).
Meanwhile Pres. Trump is saying that:
- vaccine expected either before or shortly after election
- he has done a good job with Covid
- North Korea's Kim really does like ex NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman
- Rodman may be better with Kim than "Stiffs", Harvard grads (HMMMM does that include Penn grads?)