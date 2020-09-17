White House Kudlow says there is a housing boom

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Larry Kudlow White House economic advisor speaking

  • There is a housing boom expected to continue (despite the weaker data today)
  • strongly believes it is a self-sustaining V shape recovery
  • Pres. Trump is looking at all the options for the Tik-Tok deal (there is lots of push back from the White House staff on the Oracle proposal).
Meanwhile Pres. Trump is saying that:
  • vaccine expected either before or shortly after election
  • he has done a good job with Covid
Under the absurd category he says
  • North Korea's Kim really does like ex NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman
  • Rodman may be better with Kim than "Stiffs", Harvard grads (HMMMM does that include Penn grads?)

Dennis Rodman and Kim on jung
