White House Kudlow: Sees second-half growth 17% to 20%
White House economic advisor Kudlow speaking on FOXBusiness
See here for global coronavirus case data
- I think the economy is going to grow growth 17% to 20% in the 2nd half
- We have put out so far 81 billion worth of assistance
- I think we need to look at a longer term prospective to give confidence to people
- I think the worst of the pandemic is over
- I think folks are getting ready to go back to work and reopen the economy
- He wants to see incentives to get US economy roaring
- Ramping up regulations would be harmful to US economy
- The other side the political aisle would punish the economy
- We want people to have more after-tax gains
- He thinks liquidity and cash phase of policies to help economy is coming to an end
- Remdesivir is a positive for the economy
