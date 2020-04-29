White House Kudlow: Sees second-half growth 17% to 20%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House economic advisor Kudlow speaking on FOXBusiness

  • I think the economy is going to grow growth 17% to 20% in the 2nd half
  • We have put out so far 81 billion worth of assistance
  • I think we need to look at a longer term prospective to give confidence to people
  • I think the worst of the pandemic is over
  • I think folks are getting ready to go back to work and reopen the economy
  • He wants to see incentives to get US economy roaring
  • Ramping up regulations would be harmful to US economy
  • The other side the political aisle would punish the economy
  • We want people to have more after-tax gains
  • He thinks liquidity and cash phase of policies to help economy is coming to an end
  • Remdesivir is a positive for the economy

 See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose