White House Kudlow: Still on V shape recovery kick

Still on V shape recovery kick



Initial claims are off a bit for jobless benefits



Don't see any break in a downward trend for unemployment



Still think US in a self-sustaining recovery



Administration not there yet on jobless aid extension



Do not wish to extend jobless aid boost at $600 level



Think will come to agreement, see if Democrats abide



Will put in more relief loans money in stimulus



Looking for a strong 2nd half in 2 2021



Was at coronavirus task force meeting yesterday, increasing vaccine optimism



With the initial jobless claims still showing 1.4 million+ for the week, and continuing claims at 16 million+ (although lower than expected this week), paying that emergency employment relief $ is becoming quite expensive (and may be more than what Congress thought when they 1st granted the emergency funding).