White House Kudlow: Still on V shape recovery kick
White House Kudlow speaking
- Still on V shape recovery kick
- Initial claims are off a bit for jobless benefits
- Don't see any break in a downward trend for unemployment
- Still think US in a self-sustaining recovery
- Administration not there yet on jobless aid extension
- Do not wish to extend jobless aid boost at $600 level
- Think will come to agreement, see if Democrats abide
- Will put in more relief loans money in stimulus
- Looking for a strong 2nd half in 2 2021
- Was at coronavirus task force meeting yesterday, increasing vaccine optimism
With the initial jobless claims still showing 1.4 million+ for the week, and continuing claims at 16 million+ (although lower than expected this week), paying that emergency employment relief $ is becoming quite expensive (and may be more than what Congress thought when they 1st granted the emergency funding).