White House Kudlow: Still on V shape recovery kick

White House Kudlow speaking

  • Still on V shape recovery kick
  • Initial claims are off a bit for jobless benefits
  • Don't see any break in a downward trend for unemployment
  • Still think US in a self-sustaining recovery
  • Administration not there yet on  jobless aid extension
  • Do not wish to extend jobless aid boost at $600 level
  • Think will come to agreement, see if Democrats abide
  • Will put in more relief loans money in stimulus
  • Looking for a strong 2nd half in 2 2021
  • Was at coronavirus task force meeting yesterday, increasing vaccine optimism
With the initial jobless claims still showing 1.4 million+ for the week, and continuing claims at 16 million+ (although lower than expected this week), paying that emergency employment relief $ is becoming quite expensive (and may be more than what Congress thought when they 1st granted the emergency funding).

