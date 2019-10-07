White House memo outlines topics for US-China trade talks
Talks to resume Thursday
The White House press secretary confirmed that US-China talks will resume on Thursday with Vice Premier Liu He to meet with Lighthizer and Mnuchin. The statement doesn't outline when talks are expected to end but they are believed to be scheduled for at least two days.
The statement also notes six topics of discussion:
- Forced technology transfer
- Intellectual property rights
- Services
- Non-tariff barriers
- Agriculture
- Enforcement