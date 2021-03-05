White House: Minimum wage increase remains a priority for Biden

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bill to increase the minimum wage failed in the Senate

Today 5-6 Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to defeat a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour.

In a statement the White House said it's not currently negotiating a lower threshold for an increase but they will no doubt circle back to it. A few Republicans have already brought forward a proposal for $10/hour so that's the minimum, I suspect they settle around $11-$12, which would hurt corporate profitability but improve consumer spending.

