Trump, Pompeo, Navarro - all with the anti-China comments

Jacking up the tensions between the two countries has the potential to see 'risk' trades lower.





Latest from Navarro:

China 'vacuumed up' all of the world's PPE

Navarro is a well known anti-China member of the US administration. His prejudice sits well with the current administration's approach of trying to deflect blame from the inept management of the health crisis in the US. This has resulted in more than 75,000 deaths so far, with the count still rapidly rising.





--

PPE is personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and the like used by medical professionals.