White House officials will present Trump with economic stimulus measures later today

Washington Post report

A few reports have circulated suggesting Trump's economic team will present options to shore up stimulus but it's not entirely clear that he's open to the idea.











The Post cites help for small businesses and paid sick leave as options.





The list of potential ideas includes deferring taxes on specific industries hit by the coronavirus downturn, such as the hospitality and travel industries, as well as a "cashflow injection" for small businesses through the Small Business Administration.













