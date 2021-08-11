White House: Outreach to OPEC members ongoing

White House on OPEC

Today, there or reports that the White House was approaching Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ members regarding the relatively high price of crude oil.  The White House is currently speaking to that report saying:
  • Outreach to OPEC members ongoing
  • Efforts are aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily immediate response
  • OPEC has more supply available
  • White House has not asked US oil producers to increase output
The price of crude oil has moved back into positive territory at $68.54. It traded as low as $67.65 before bouncing higher. The price is back above its 100 hour moving average at $67.89. The high price from yesterday reached $68.87 and is the next target along with the 200 hour moving average at $69.54 (green line in the chart below).

Crude oil
The White House also also said:
  • Core inflation trending lower is and an encouraging sign

