White House: Outreach to OPEC members ongoing
Today, there or reports that the White House was approaching Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ members regarding the relatively high price of crude oil. The White House is currently speaking to that report saying:
- Outreach to OPEC members ongoing
- Efforts are aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily immediate response
- OPEC has more supply available
- White House has not asked US oil producers to increase output
The price of crude oil has moved back into positive territory at $68.54. It traded as low as $67.65 before bouncing higher. The price is back above its 100 hour moving average at $67.89. The high price from yesterday reached $68.87 and is the next target along with the 200 hour moving average at $69.54 (green line in the chart below).
The White House also also said:
- Core inflation trending lower is and an encouraging sign