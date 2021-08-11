White House: Outreach to OPEC members ongoing

Today, there or reports that the White House was approaching Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ members regarding the relatively high price of crude oil. The White House is currently speaking to that report saying:

Outreach to OPEC members ongoing

Efforts are aimed at long-term engagement, not necessarily immediate response



OPEC has more supply available



White House has not asked US oil producers to increase output



The price of crude oil has moved back into positive territory at $68.54. It traded as low as $67.65 before bouncing higher. The price is back above its 100 hour moving average at $67.89. The high price from yesterday reached $68.87 and is the next target along with the 200 hour moving average at $69.54 (green line in the chart below).











