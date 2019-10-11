White House press pool being called. Stocks just off highs

Be aware....





With an hour to go in trading, the US stocks are near highs but still just off.





The S&P is up 50.41 points or 1.72% at 2988.50. The high reached 2993.28

The NASDAQ index is up 155.26 points or 1.95% at 8106.10. The high reached 8111.75

The down industrial average is up 480 points or 1.81% at 26976.70. The high reached 26996.41 US yields are keeping near highs for the day. The 5 years up 9.2 basis points. The 10 year is up 8.7 basis points.





ForexLive

Bloomberg is reporting that the White House press corp is being callled. So be aware hi