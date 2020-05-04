NYT: White House projects a significant rise in US deaths and cases into June 1
Daily deaths to rise to around 3000 per day from 1750 currentlyThe Trump administration projects daily virus deaths to double by June. This is according to obtained by the New York Times. CLICK HERE for the story.
The current level is around 1750. The administration projects a steady rise until June 1st to take the death toll to 3000 per day. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now.
Pres Trump said deaths in the United States could reach 100,000, twice as many as he had forecast just two weeks ago.