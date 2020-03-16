White House recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people

This sends a strong social distancing message but these are voluntary guidelines. States have constitutional powers regarding quarantines and public health.

Trump:

With several weeks of coordinated action we can turn the corner

Our government is prepared to do whatever it takes

Worst of outbreak could be over by July or August or later

Considering a national quarantine or curfew

US "may be" heading into a recession, we're not thinking in terms of that



The virus isn't under control anywhere

I think you're going to see a tremendous surge in the economy

We haven't really determined a national curfew but we have not decided to do it

US will back the airlines 100%, we're going to be backstoppping them



When will US coronavirus cases and deaths turn a corner?



Pres. Trump: ""People are talking about July, August, something like that... Someday soon, hopefully this will end."

