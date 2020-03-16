White House recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people

White House on the virus

Trump
  • Issues 15-dauy nationwide guidelines
  • Says states with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants, food courts, guys and other indoor and outdoor venues where people congregate
This sends a strong social distancing message but these are voluntary guidelines. States have constitutional powers regarding quarantines and public health.

Trump:
  • With several weeks of coordinated action we can turn the corner
  • Our government is prepared to do whatever it takes
  • Worst of outbreak could be over by July or August or later
  • Considering a national quarantine or curfew
  • US "may be" heading into a recession, we're not thinking in terms of that
  • The virus isn't under control anywhere
  • I think you're going to see a tremendous surge in the economy
  • We haven't really determined a national curfew but we have not decided to do it
  • US will back the airlines 100%, we're going to be backstoppping them
US case nearly doubled today, according to the CDC.

This comment hit the market:

Question:

When will US coronavirus cases and deaths turn a corner?
Pres. Trump: ""People are talking about July, August, something like that... Someday soon, hopefully this will end."

