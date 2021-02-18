White House says actively engaged in addressing chip shortage impacting vehicle makers

A spokesperson for the US administration says has asked US embassies to identify how foreign govmts, companies can assist

officials have met with automakers and suppliers to identify chokepoints

urging companies to work cooperatively to address the current shoirtage

reviewing critical supply chains to identify vulnerabilities, take steps including increased US domestic production of chips

have thanked Taiwan for its efforts to resolve the shortage of automotive chips

---

Many firms are producing flat out, there is no easy short term fix to this. Can't blame the WH for trying, and maybe they'll manage to hasten new production, but the fix will be time.







