White House says agreement 'in principle' reached on the next coronavirus economic rescue bill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

White House Chief Of Staff Meadows with the statement

  • Says the White House & US Senate Republicans have reached 'agreement in principle' on next coronavirus aid bill
  • legislative proposal likely to be unveiled Monday afternoon; 'handful' of issues still to resolve

Munchy is at it too … 

  • US Treasury secretary Mnuchin says package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% wage replacement

  • Republicans have finalised a $1 trillion virus relief plan 


