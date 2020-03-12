White House says no need for Trump and Pence to be tested for coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's comforting

The White House is aware of reports a Bolsonaro aide tested positive for COVID-19, although the "confirmatory testing is pending," Stephanie Grisham says. Trump and VP "had almost no interactions" with him "and do not require being tested at this time."

I don't understand this. Do they think that announcing they were being tested would spread some kind of panic? It just looks irresponsible.

