White House says Trump has been briefed on Iraq, is monitoring

Well here we go

Ok, this is real.





Trump is going to have to respond to this. If you're in Iran or the region, get somewhere safe. If you're still reading ForexLive, I imagine you're trying to make some money from this.







Oil is up 3%, gold is up 1.4% and stock futures are falling. Those are still minuscule reactions compared to what's going to happen when the US retaliates by dropping bombs on Iran. There's no way the US turns the other cheek.







This is from the White House press secretary:





"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.'"



Separately, a US official cited by Reuters has confirmed rocket attacks at multiple locations in Iraq, including the Al Asad Airbase.



There's a small important distinction here regarding rocket attacks vs missile attacks. If they're missiles, that's a larger escalation. Again, I'm not entirely sure it matters in Trump's mind.

