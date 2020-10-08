White House security office, Crede Bailey, is gravely ill with coronavirus - report

Not a good look for the President

From Bloomberg:





The head of White House security office, Crede Bailey, is gravely ill with coronavirus and has been hospitalized since late September, I'm told. Security office handles credentialing for access to WH; works closely with Secret Service on security measures on the compound.

The report says Bailey contracted it before the September 26 Rose Garden event and that the White House has not publicly disclosed his illness. It's possible that the cluster in the White House began with him.







Bailey is in charge of the White House office that handles credentialing access to the White House and works closely with the secret service.





There's very little info about Bailey online and I can't find a picture of him or his age. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

